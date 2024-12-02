Playtech selects MaxBill for B2B billing

The MaxBill solution will provide Playtech with a set of tools that will enable it to manage and enhance its B2B billing activities. This includes ongoing billing and reconciliation processes and licensee and third-party content provider revenue sharing schemes.

Playtech is a provider of online, retail and mobile gaming software, systems, services and content. Playtech has more than 120 global licensees including gaming and betting brands such as Ladbrokes, Coral, Betfair, bet365, William Hill, Paddy Power and SkyBet.