Plannix partners with Salt Edge to optimise personal finance

Through the partnership with Salt Edge, Plannix’s users from Italy and beyond can connect and view all their bank accounts in one place instantly. Integrating with the Salt Edge Partner Program, Plannix customers will benefit from improved account information and data aggregation resources, leading to more accurate financial tracking and analysis, as well as improved budgeting tools. Moreover, integrating Salt Edge's data enrichment features will provide deeper insights into financial behaviours, improving the overall financial planning and advisory experience.





Solutions for informed financial planning

The official announcement shows that financial planning is a crucial aspect of everyday life, with constantly fluctuating markets, investment requirements, and day-to-day costs. Furthermore, planning finances carefully helps individuals to make informed decisions, allocate resources effectively, and work towards their economic goals.



On this market, Plannix, a personal finance hub that helps users with wealth tracking, portfolio management, and financial planning, provides an array of services designed to improve financial planning and advisory services for investors. The suite of tools includes a complete asset allocation and portfolio tracker, insightful KPIs about wealth and savings, and a transparent management fee scanner. Moreover, Plannix provides personalised solutions for more informed financial planning to help clients achieve their long-term investment goals.

On the other hand, Salt Edge is known for its expertise in financial data aggregation, offering secure and frictionless APIs in strict compliance with PSD2 standards. This ensures a high level of financial security and aligns with Plannix's previous developments in providing comprehensive and user-friendly financial management solutions. In addition, Salt Edge's hundreds of connections to Italian banking institutions allow customers to securely connect their bank accounts to the Plannix platform, having all their finances and investments in one app.

As per Plannix's official statement, the company aims to transform how people manage their finances by providing modern, user-friendly, secure, and compliant financial tools. Moreover, the partnership with Salt Edge marks a significant step in the financial planning market and advisory and promoting the well-being of users. With over 35,000 members, Plannix plans to broaden its reach to key European regions, including France, Spain, and Germany. Partnering with Salt Edge, which has over 2,500 connections to financial institutions in Europe, will allow end-users from these countries to connect and access their bank data in a simple and compliant way, all in one place.

In response, Salt Edge's Open Banking solutions are projected to help Plannix clients connect and manage multiple bank accounts in a single application while receiving personalised financial insights and a secure compliance experience.