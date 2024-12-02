The collaboration highlights how Planixs’ real-time treasury software, the Realiti platform, complements Finastra’s treasury and capital markets portfolio of solutions. It aims to help financial institutions with real-time data and control, increasing operational efficiency and decision-making capabilities.

Planixs notes a paradigm shift in how financial institutions manage liquidity and navigate the complexities of modern transactions. The insights and analytics derived from Realiti’s data have the potential to transform business units of a bank, including treasury, operations, and risk.











Real-time liquidity solutions for banks

Liquidity management traditionally focused on end-of-day reporting and cash flow forecasting. Banks rely on daily reports to monitor liquidity levels and adjust funding strategies accordingly. However, this approach proved inadequate in an era where financial markets are open 24/7 and transactions occur in milliseconds.

In an environment marked by high interest rates, tightening liquidity, and instant payments, managing liquidity effectively requires having the right data. Banks need to overhaul their IT infrastructure to meet new regulatory demands and manage liquidity efficiently. Through this collaboration, Finastra’s customers can implement Realiti’s capabilities while being in compliance with BCBS 248 intraday reporting requirements, and deliver benefits in cash management, funding efficiency, and liquidity risk management in real-time.

The partnership will also expand both companies into new markets and allow them improve client relationships. Finastra and Planixs hold a shared vision to help transform organisations and drive efficiency and growth. Planixs’ solutions are complementary to Finastra’s products, and this endures the company can expand its technology footprint, ensuring its customers benefit from liquidity best practices.

Realti’s solutions extend across all payment infrastructures, including large-value payment schemes and instant payment systems, allowing for efficiency in cash and securities liquidity management.