Plaid, US Bank to deliver a secure Open Finance experience

Even more, the integration includes new bi-directional functionality between US Bank My Controls and the Plaid Portal (currently in beta). Now shared customers adjust their permissions quickly and easily through either company’s experience and the settings will remain synced across more than 4,500 applications on Plaid’s network.

Plaid and U.S. Bank are members of the nonprofit Financial Data Exchange (FDX), which is focused on unifying the industry around common standards for secure consumer and business access to their financial data. The announcement is a reflection of FDX’s commitment to advancing consumer transparency, security, and control.