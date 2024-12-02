Plaid, Mollie to help Europe-based SMEs

Mollie customers will be able to use Plaid’s technology to expedite their onboarding processes, launch their online storefronts, and get ready to accept payments more easily, according to Plaid.

With the pandemic, Europe and much of the world experienced two years of intense financial digitisation, creating huge opportunities for businesses to serve customers in new ways, according to Plaid staff.

The partnership will embed Plaid’s Open Banking network into Mollie’s platform to expedite the merchant onboarding process and allow SMEs to get started more quickly. Plaid will initially support Mollie’s merchants in the UK and then expand to France and Germany.