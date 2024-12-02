Plaid launches Income to help customers verify their payroll data





With Plaid Income, financial institutions can receive and digest a person’s permissioned income, tax, and employment data to make more informed decisions. Plaid Income covers a range of applicants, including full-time and part-time employees, freelancers, and gig economy workers.

Income is the second platform Plaid will use in its payroll operations, the first being Deposit Switch; Deposit Switch begins the process of switching a customer’s direct deposit to their bank account.