Plaid expands to the Netherlands with ING, Rabobank, and ABN Amro integrations

The country’s biggest financial institutions, including ING, Rabobank, and ABN Amro, are already on board with Plaid integrations. Plaid’s Amsterdam office is five-strong for now, but the company says it plans to build-out engineering, product, support, and go-to-market teams.

With its local partnerships in place, Plaid says it already has coverage of 90% of consumer accounts in the Netherlands, perfect for developers looking to build open banking apps and services. The Netherlands is now Plaid’s fifth European market, with coverage already across the UK, France, Spain and Ireland.