Plaid announces strategic partnership with Jack Henry

As a result of the partnership, banks on the Banno Digital platform will benefit from zero cost access to the Plaid network. This means that their customers will be able to connect their financial accounts to fintech tools that are powered by Plaid, such as Venmo, Robinhood, MSFT Money in Excel, and more.

With this partnership the 350+ institutions currently using Jack Henry’s Banno Digital Platform can give their account holders secure access to many Plaid-powered fintech apps.

In addition to their partnership with Jack Henry, Plaid have also announced the official launch of the Plaid Exchange Partner Program, which began earlier in 2020 with their collaboration with MuleSoft, an API management platform. This program welcomes organisations interested in enhancing the suite of capabilities they offer financial institutions by adding support for Plaid Exchange.

They are looking for partners including banking platform providers, API management platforms, software development companies, and industry groups.