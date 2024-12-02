



Through this new branch, namely ‘PKO Bank Polski S.A. Varsovia, Sucursala Bucuresti’, PKO Bank Polski intends to support Polish companies conducting operations in the Romanian market. However, the financial institution plans to open to financing local companies in the region in the upcoming period. At the same time, the new branch aims to become the gateway for Romanian companies wanting to enter the Polish market.











Establishing this branch in Bucharest, Romania’s capital, comes after PKO Bank Polski opened another three foreign corporate branches in Frankfurt, Prague, and Bratislava. The introduction of its operations in Romania comes as part of its foreign expansion strategy for 2025-2027, with the bank intending to scale to an additional eight European countries.





PKO Bank Polski’s international expansion strategy

Commenting on the launch, representatives from PKO Bank Polski underlined that the creation of a network of foreign corporate branches comes as a response to the needs and demands of Polish companies, which are scaling their presence outside of Poland. The decision to enter Romania can be attributed to the fact that more Polish companies started investing in the region, including in the food, furniture, construction chemicals, IT, and white goods sectors. Additionally, Romania is currently the second-largest economy in Central and Eastern Europe after Poland, with mutual trade between the two regions being on an ascending trend and more Polish companies are already present or planning to start operating in the country.

Furthermore, PKO Bank Polski’s services in Romania are set to be offered based on the European passport, with the branch allowing maintenance of settlement accounts, management of non-cash settlements, placing surplus funds in the form of deposits, short, medium, and long-term financing, and providing liquidity management and trade finance product solutions. Also, the offering includes real-time payments between accounts held with PKO Bank Polski, as well as the ability for clients of the Romanian branch to leverage PKO Bank Polski’s head office solutions for treasury services.