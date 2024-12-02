Piraeus Bank launches new Open Banking platform

The new platform enables bank’s customers the real-time access to their financial data and execute transactions, through third-party applications. It also allows software companies and developers to provide applications to their customers, via the Bank’s systems in real-time.

Several services are available and delivered through five basic APIs:

Identity and personal information;

Customer product portfolio;

Deposit accounts;

Credit, prepaid, debit cards;

Execution of transfers, remittances;

Execution of mass transfers, remittances and payroll;

Utility type bill payments (electricity, telco, water, etc.)

General information about the Branches Network and ATM, APS.

The bank aims to enrich the platform with new services and transaction types. Greek software companies such as Entersoft, EpsilonNet, SoftOne, SingularLogic, Unisoft and others, have already implemented the interfaces with the bank’s APIs and integrated the available services into their systems.