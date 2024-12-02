The deal positions Pipe to integrate capital access and spend management capabilities for small businesses through its distribution partners.

Glean.ai’s platform, which remains available to existing and new users, provides analytics on corporate spending, billing discrepancies, and budget insights. It uses artificial intelligence to identify patterns and highlight opportunities for cost savings, while also offering tools for real-time budgeting and bill payments. The platform was developed in response to a lack of visibility into corporate expenses, a challenge frequently faced by finance teams at smaller firms.

According to the official press release, a representative from Glean.ai, who previously held a senior finance role at a lending platform, created the company to address the difficulties in monitoring how businesses allocate and manage funds. That experience informed the development of Glean.ai’s features, which aim to give users better oversight and control of spending decisions.

Targeting unmet demand among small businesses

The press release cites data from the US Small Business Administration, which reveals that many small businesses in the United States lack access to dedicated financial infrastructure, with a significant portion continuing to rely on personal credit cards to manage company costs. While larger firms can choose from established expense management providers, such as Brex or Ramp, solutions designed for smaller enterprises remain limited.

With this acquisition, Pipe intends to fill that gap by incorporating Glean.ai’s spend management system into its existing suite of embedded capital tools. These services are distributed through partnerships with vertical software and payments platforms, aiming to provide end users, often small businesses, with more comprehensive financial tools.

Officials from Pipe stated that the integration of Glean.ai aligns with the company’s efforts to tackle common financial challenges faced by small firms, particularly around capital access and expenditure tracking. They also noted the strategic benefits of working closely with Glean.ai’s team to improve internal operations and improve the spend management offering available through partner channels.