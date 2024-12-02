Pioneer Federal Credit Union, BankOn Mobile Video to implement video mobile banking

Combining mobile video chat with real-time document collaboration, BankOn Mobile Video allows members to conduct most banking needs from personal mobile devices. Calls can be initiated through a branded app or web portal removing the need for either party to be in a physical office or branch.

BankOn Mobile Video’s Customer Communication Center plugs directly into the backend of existing systems, providing financial institutions the tools they need to serve their members and improve performance and management through streamlined communication and analytics. The platform can also supplement internal branch communications, staff meetings and training sessions though face-to-face mobile video connection and collaboration.