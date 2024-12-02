PingPong Payments introduces UAE currency exchange

The move adds the UAE currency, the Arab Emirates dollar (AED), to PingPong Payments’ global payments solutions. It will enable merchants and online sellers convert AED into other global currencies thereby providing further impetus to international commerce.

The step comes at a time when ecommerce in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is projected to reach a size of USD 28.5 billion by 2022.

Besides AED, PingPong Payments enables currency exchange capabilities for USD, CAD, AUD, JPY, EUR and GBP among others.

The platform also supports international merchants to expand to foreign markets and ensure compliance with the local laws.