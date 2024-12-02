



InvestXB provides compliant financial solutions tailored for investment professionals who are launching and managing investment vehicles. The company can support investors and assets on a global scale.

PingPong received approval from Luxembourg's financial regulator, the CSSF, to transition from a Payment Institution (PI) licence to an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence. This EMI licence grants passporting rights, allowing PingPong to operate across all countries in the European Economic Area, under the oversight and regulation of the CSSF.

InvestXB is equipped to expedite the opening of multi-currency accounts and onboard investment vehicles with global investors and assets, all while maintaining strict compliance. This capability empowers its team to effectively navigate the financial landscape and achieve results.

Capabilities of InvestXB

InvestXB can onboard investment vehicles that include global investors and assets, including international Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs), setting them apart from traditional providers. Additionally, InvestXB is one of the few non-banking institutions that allows global investment vehicles to establish a Luxembourg-based multi-currency IBAN. This account can accept incoming funds in 23 different currencies, hold multiple currencies to meet fund obligations, and facilitate disbursements to over 200 countries and regions.

Speed is important for fund managers when it comes to fundraising, but traditional banks often create delays in account approvals. InvestXB addresses this issue by opening accounts within 24 hours, enabling rapid capital deployment, and even allowing global investment vehicles to open additional accounts on the same day.

Other developments from PingPong

In June 2025, PingPong expanded its global payment platform to the UAE and Malaysia after obtaining licences from local central banks. The platform facilitated efficient cross-border B2B transactions via direct access to the EU's SEPA and the UK’s Faster Payment Service (FPS), along with SWIFT integration. It also featured an onboarding suite with automated KYC and AI tools to streamline customer deployment and reduce compliance risks. With these new licences, PingPong increased its portfolio to 60 global licences, boosting access to Asian and Middle Eastern markets for its users.