Ping Identity launches updated sandbox for open banking in Australia

Under CDR rules, banks and fintechs must provide customers with greater access and control of their data. The aim is to make it easier for consumers to switch between products and services, and to encourage more innovation and competition amongst service providers. Ping Identity’s sandbox is a DevOps-driven environment that can be deployed in minutes. It now includes the major technical and user experience requirements of the latest CDR specifications, implementing updated capabilities to meet new compliance requirements for customers.

The new CDR versions establish the groundwork for concurrent consent, which enables a data holder to simultaneously have multiple data sharing arrangements with an individual customer. Previously, consumers had one consent record which needed to be overwritten if another arrangement was made.