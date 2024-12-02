Pimkie, Kyriba join forces for reverse factoring project

Pimkie, a player in womens fashion, works with a number of suppliers, some of which are based in Asia, Turkey and North Africa. In order to strengthen its supply chain and build loyalty within its supplier network, Pimkie will allow its suppliers to opt for early payment of invoices through the implementation of Kyribas reverse factoring solution.

Kyriba`s solution will optimize the customer/supplier relationship by offering suppliers the opportunity to obtain early payment of their invoices, thus benefiting from cash advances. Use of this solution will also allow Pimkie to move to a fully paperless supplier payment system, gradually abandoning the use of letters of credit.