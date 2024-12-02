Piermont Bank, Treasury Prime partner for fintech banking

Founded in 2019, Piermont has built an end-to-end digital platform that is unencumbered by tech-debt. It works with its fintech partners by offering its banking, compliance, and risk management expertise in the commercial banking space and working closely with fintechs to develop the right offering for their end-users, according to the official press release.

Together with Treasury Prime, Piermont will develop its own product roadmap based on the needs of its fintech partners and their commercial end-users to ensure that fintech clients have the features and capabilities they need for their growing businesses.