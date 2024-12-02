Pidgin partners with Modern Banking Systems





Following this announcement, community financial institutions and banks are set to be enabled to offer real-time payments to their account holders and customers. Through this strategic deal, MBS’s core services and digital banking software are set to integrate with Pidgin’s fast and secure payment platform in order to optimise real-time payment transaction processing with multiple payment rails. These include FedNow Service and The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network.

Pidgin will serve as a central connection point to the FedNow Service and other faster payment networks, allowing financial institutions and banks to deliver instant payment methods to their clients for a variety of use cases. The platform also facilitates the exchange of data between the bank’s core system (MBS Essentia), as well as any relevant third-party apps, such as digital banking platforms, bank staff, account holders, and other payment networks in order to route and process the payments.







Pingin’s recent partnerships and developments

Real-time payment ecosystem, Pidgin allows financial institutions, banks, business owners, and individuals to process transactions in an expedited manner, with lower fees. The company had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In October 2023, Pidgin announced its collaboration with the Independent Correspondent Bankers’ Bank (ICBB) in order to deliver real-time payments to ICBB’s network of community banks through the regions of Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, Tennessee, and Indiana. According to the information provided in the press release, ICBB engaged with Pidgin to offer real-time payments for its community bank partners, as well as their account holders. ICBB was set to extend Pidgin’s fast and secure payment platform to its community bank customers and to deliver the needed solutions and tools for the process of transactions via multiple payment rails.

ICBB and its bank collaborators were expected to leverage Pidgin’s platform featuring its administration portal, as well as developer-friendly APIs, and user-centric front-end applications. Money was set to be kept within the financial institution, which aimed to optimise the manner in which funds were safe and protected during the transaction.

Earlier in the same month, US-based Exchange Bank announced its partnership with Pidgin in order to secure faster payments for commercial and retail account holders in the region. Following this strategic deal, the bank aimed to expand its service portfolio and to deliver immediate, secure, and efficient payment solutions to its clients.

Through the use of Pidgin’s platform, Exchange Bank was expected to facilitate rapid payments for both retail and commercial account holders, which catered to various financial needs and demands of clients. These solutions encompassed transfers between personal accounts, employee payroll disbursements, as well as vendor invoice settlements.



