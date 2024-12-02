Pibank goes live in the US





Following this announcement, the new direct banking solution offers a 5.50% APY high-yield savings account, with no fees, no minimum balance, as well as FDIC insured up to USD 250.000. Pibank, which already operates in Spain and Colombia, is expected to be offering its customer-centric savings products to US clients.

In addition, the financial institution will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of users and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.











More information on the announcement

Throughout this expansion, Pibank is set to focus on reaching individuals who already manage banking tools online, have a savings habit, and are looking for high yields in their overall savings accounts. At the same time, customers of the financial institution value convenience, efficiency, and easy access to their money through the use of the application, while also appreciating straightforwards products that are hallmarks of Pibank.

The financial institution will also deliver its selective and competitive list of product offerings, which features improved and secure options in each category. Furthermore, clients and users will be given the possibility to quickly open their accounts online, while also operating through its easy-to-use application. This tool is supported by a team of highly trained, US-based customer service representatives who are always ready to assist individuals with any issues, difficulties, or questions that might arise.

Following the introduction of its highly-yield Pibank Savings account, the financial institution will also focus on the process of developing selective, single-category products. This is set to enable Pibank to adapt to the changing needs of its customers in a rapid and efficient manner, aiming to improve their overall experience.



