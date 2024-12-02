phyre closes a EUR 1.55 mln funding round





The capital raised is expected to be invested into the development and deployment of its banking and payment e-wallet platform. It will also enable the fintech to provide a business model combining SaaS, PaaS and BaaS.

Phyre aims to enable enterprises to launch their digital wallet and offer financial services. It allows its users to open a payment account with personal IBAN, order a physical or virtual Mastercard and facilitate contactless payments with their phone anywhere in the world. It also digitalises all loyalty cards and offers a suite of merchant services to its retail partners.

Bulgarian telcos A1 and Vivacom are currently using phyre’s services.