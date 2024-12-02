PhonePe to support home delivery options via its digital payments app

The fintech company will introduce a feature in the “Stores” section of its app, which will allow users to have groceries and other essentials delivered to their home.

The items will be picked up from nearby retail stores and payments will be made via the Walmart-owned company’s app. Users will have the option to pay for the items with the app’s “pay now” feature.

PhonePe has also introduced the “pay now” feature on the app’s Stores section, which can be used to conduct payments remotely without having to scan QR codes.

PhonePe’s management noted that these new features will make it easier for merchants to conduct business and accept payments.

Vendors will be able to communicate with their customers by informing them about whether their physical store is open or if they’re only doing home deliveries.

PhonePe confirmed that it had updated its website’s homepage and user interface (UI) in order to provide convenient access to its services – including top-ups or recharges, easy bill payments, and fund transfers.

The fintech has also introduced a COVID-19 information hub, which is available through its app. It provides important information such as the number of Coronavirus cases, prevention tips, symptoms to look for, and an updated list of all testing centers.