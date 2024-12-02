Philips selects Invoicewares SAP Hybrid Cloud for Brazil Nota Fiscal

Philips decided to upgrade the SAP GRC Nota Fiscal solution to issue electronic invoices (NF-e) and keep the entire infrastructure and annual maintenance. Invoiceware supports both the Nota Fiscal requirements as well as the wide range of SAP ERP requirements using cloud technology.

In December 2013, Invoiceware International was contracted by multinational food manufacturing company Kellogg to manage their electronic invoicing processes in Brazil and Mexico.