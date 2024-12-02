Philippines: FIS partners PNB to deliver core banking solutions

Moreover, FIS deployed its Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) switching solution in a managed services model,

PNB selected FIS for core banking solutions which offer customer management, deposits, lending, and financial and management reporting capabilities.

The system also will allow PNB to maintain regulatory compliance and expand its abilities. Meanwhile, the functionality and powerful EFT processing capabilities of FIS’ CONNEX payments platform will provide the bank with a scalable system to meet changing business needs and opportunities.

Under the terms of a multi-year agreement, FIS operates and manages the ATM switching environment, including the hardware environment and application software with dedicated application management, operations and FIS specialists at PNB’s data center operating on a 24x7 basis.

PNB was established in 1916 and is a bank with more than two million depositors.