Philippine's BDO bank partners with Huawei for digitalisation

BDO has deployed in April 2021 BDO PayA, a mobile wallet and contactless payment solution that provides users with access to digital banking services.

The bank’s digital banking products are offered with the help of Huawei’s Ocean Stor Dorado all-flash storage solution. This solution implements a virtual and cloud-based, data sharing platform functioning through NS Huawei data management engine (DME) and OceanStor Dorado Storage. It forms the basis of the solution and protects the bank’s customer assets and transaction history data.

Huawei OceanStor Dorado offers a high solid-state drive (SSD) configuration ratio in Smart Tier, delivering 1.3 GB / s bandwidth. In addition, OceanStor Dorado features Hyper Replication and a Storage Area Network (SAN) + Network Attached Storage (NAS) integrated storage system to meet BDO file sharing and backup requirements.