Philippines-based UnionBank to join BIAN

UnionBank joins other international banks and technology partners to become the first from the Philippines to join BIAN. The organisation, which was established in 2008, is a non-profit organization that aims to provide the world with the best banking architecture and to be the banking technology standard by providing a common architectural framework across the industry. BIAN’s ecosystem is formed by banks and fintechs, technology providers, consultants. and academics from all over the world.

The rapid development in consumer technology has driven customers to expect instant services and the delivery of frictionless solutions and platforms. To date, the financial services industry has found it hard to keep up with these demands. UnionBank looks to embrace digital technologies which address these needs, while empowering customers through innovative products and services. Through joining BIAN, UnionBank can help to define banking technology standards, creating industry-wide best practices and play an active role in shaping the future of banking.







