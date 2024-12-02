Pharmaceutical and healthcare companies continue to choose Tungsten Network

The latest organisations to select Tungsten Network include Fresenius Medical Care NA, a US-based provider of kidney dialysis services and renal care products, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a global provider of cancer treatment and research.

These new customers join the global e-invoicing network alongside long-term practitioners, such as GlaxoSmithKline, and reinforce Tungsten’s place in this industry.

In recent news, Tungsten Corporation has conditionally agreed to acquire DocuSphere, a provider of accounts payable automation services.

For more information about Tungsten, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online companies database.