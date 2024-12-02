Pfizer selects Invoiceware International for compliance support in Uruguay

Pfizer selected Invoiceware International to manage requirements mandated by the Uruguayan government spanning e-invoicing and daily reporting.

Under the terms of the partnership, Pfizer will benefit from a complete end-to-end solution, which is set to effectively manage changing regulations and eliminate the hassle of addressing SAP modifications internally. Invoiceware International will offer therefore full automation of sending invoices in combination with the submission of daily fiscal reports required by the government in Uruguay, while also providing industry expertise to facilitate the initial certification process in Uruguay.

In July 2015, Uruguay’s DGI (the countrys General Taxation Directorate) announced expanded deadlines for electronic invoicing based on company revenue. This latest mandate represents a more structured approach for Uruguay. Previously, the DGI would send a personal letter to companies mandating each to go live in approximately 6 months.

Previously, Invoiceware International offered its services to other healthcare and pharmaceutical manufacturers, including Medtronic, a medical technology development company, and Qiagen, a provider of sample and assay technologies for molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic and pharmaceutical research.