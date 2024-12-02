PERX partners with Neonomics





The change will be implemented using Neonomics' Open Banking Checkout solution in order to improve payment efficiency and security. PERX will be capable of offering its end users an easier way to deposit money that they are investing in loans on the PERX platform thanks to Open Banking.











PERX links people with different funding requirements with people searching for a good investment. PERX provides an online platform where investors and lenders may connect – without the need for costly intermediaries or the involvement of banks, allowing PERX to offer cheaper rates to borrowers and more appealing returns to lenders.

PERX is a company that makes crowd-funded loans to private individuals. Their offerings depend on third-party solutions that have been tailored to Norwegian conditions and laws and regulations. Open Banking payments are also an excellent choice for crowdfunding since they considerably increase security and convenience of use by connecting directly to the lender's bank account.





Neonomics’ recent partnerships

When it comes to collaborations, Neonomics is on the rise. For example, in November 2022, it joined with Worldline to expand its Open Banking operations in Europe. Via Neonomics, Worldline intends to expand its account-to-account (A2A) payments and data aggregation coverage to the Nordics, which include Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland.

Subsequently, in January 2023, KapitalKontroll began working with Neonomics to develop a debt-collecting system. The service will handle all payments using Neonomics' Open Banking platform. It will provide efficiency and security to its clients, who will comprise a large number of Norwegian municipalities as well as small and large enterprises around the country.

Lastly, Neonomics will expand the debut of its Open Banking-powered checkout solution to Finland in February 2023. The system is designed to enable A2A payments via a frictionless interface, resulting in conversion rates that are greater than card payments but at a substantially lower cost.





What is crowdlending?

Crowdlending enables businesses to raise funds from a wide and varied group of individuals without having to go to a bank. People lend modest sums of money to a firm in exchange for a financial return specified in a loan agreement in the crowdlending model.

Crowdlending provides a new financing option for investors to get funding for their ventures, allowing them to diversify their sources of finances or benefit from the crowdlending campaign's good marketing campaign.

Private investors, on the other hand, benefit from better returns, know exactly where their money is put, and have control over how their money is used, all of which has a beneficial influence.

Crowdfunding is a low-risk way for investors to donate to initiatives that are ethically supported. It also allows inexperienced investors to make relationships and gain expertise in financial decision-making. Startups and individuals whose ideas are successful may award incentives to their top crowdfunding investors.