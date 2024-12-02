Personetics raises USD 85 mln





Personetics secured a total budget of over USD 160 million in 2021. Personetics is backed by Viola Ventures, Lightspeed Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Nyca Partners, and Warburg Pincus.

Personetics’ AI-powered technology is focused on proactive engagement: analysing financial data in real-time, understanding individuals’ financial behaviours, anticipating their needs, and acting on their behalf. Personetics provides day-to-day data, insights, financial advice, and automated wellness programs tailored to retail banking, small business, wealth management, and cardholders.

Financial institutions use Personetics’ agile tools and its low-code Engagement Builder, a Creation & Management Console, to modify pre-programmed insights and build customised user journeys to accelerate their innovation.