Personetics raises USD 75 mln in funding

The funding comes from Warburg Pincus, a global private equity firm focused on growth investing. Personetics is backed by Viola Ventures, Lightspeed Ventures, Sequoia Capital, and Nyca Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Personetics offers a proprietary AI software platform to banks around the world. Their solution analyses customer financial data and behaviour in real-time, with the data staying inside the bank's ecosystem.

Banks use Personetics' tools and its low-code Engagement Builder, a Creation & Management Console, to modify pre-programmed insights and build customised user journeys. This helps banks to share personalised insights and advice, as well as automated, self-adjustable financial wellness programs across its customer base comprising both individual banking customers and small businesses.