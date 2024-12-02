



Following this announcement, by migrating the Perpay Credit Card to Marqeta’s modern credit platform, Perpay aims to scale its offering with additional flexibility and control in order to meet the needs of its client base.

In addition, Perpay will power the Perpay Credit Card, which was designed as an unsecured credit card that will improve the manner in which individuals build or optimise their credit by automating payments directly from a paycheck. Perpay also migrated to Marqeta’s modern credit card platform in order to build an experience that helps meet its strategy of allowing clients to get the most out of their every paycheck.











More information on the Perpay x Marqeta partnership

The Perpay Credit Card was developed in order to allow users to directly link their paychecks, ensuring that their card balance is paid securely and automatically, as well as improving the way they stay on top of their financial commitments and build their credit. At the same time, by developing the Marqeta platform, Perpay will be able to scale its credit card offering while maintaining full control over the user experience and access to in-depth client insights or modern credit capabilities. This process aims to drive improved interactions with customers and optimise their overall trust in the company.

Furthermore, Marqeta’s credit platform will enable Perpay to deliver a fully integrated digital-first cardholder experience that will align with Perpay’s brand. The latter will have the possibility to unify and customise every touchpoint, from application to card issuance, to everyday spending and account access, aiming to foster deeper engagement and loyalty.

Marqeta’s platform will also allow Perpay to instantly issue virtual and tokenized cards for immediate use and access real-time cardholder data and spend controls that offer insights on the manner in which clients spend their money. Alongside this benefit, Marqeta’s flexible engine will allow Perpay to improve its rewards offerings, accessing individual spend data and insights in order to offer personalised rewards that help customers earn more.