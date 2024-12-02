Periscope Holdings unveils BuySpeed, a procure-to-pay solution for public sector

The new eProcurement suite features a redesigned user interface, faster search, improved catalog, and advanced reporting capabilities.

BuySpeed eprocurement is Periscope Holdings’ procure-to-pay solution designed specifically for public sector, non-profit and higher education organizations. It provides complete support for all procurement-related processes and system requirements, including: sourcing, receiving, vendor registration and management, solicitation, quotes, accounts payable, government-to-business punch-outs, and requisitioning.

More than that, according to company, BuySpeed has the flexibility to adapt to multiple third-party systems, making it easy to fully integrate the eProcurement solution with any financial system or ERP. As a result, customers gain broader visibility into their organization’s budget spend and project management, allowing them to make data-driven procurement decisions.

BuySpeed version 14 features many software enhancements and additional platform capabilities, including: redesigned user interface; improved catalog that allows users to browse, collect items in a shopping cart; faster search; improved reporting and dashboards; built-in access to the Periscope supplier network.

Periscope Holdings, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a technology company focused on procurement. Periscope offers an eprocurement software suite, BuySpeed, bid notification system BidSync, holds the exclusive license to maintain, enhance, and market the NIGP Commodity/Services Code, and manages the NIGP Consulting Program. Currently is serving public sector, non-profit and higher education organizations.