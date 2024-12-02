Periculum launches in Nigeria





Focused on improving financial inclusion in emerging markets through automated credit assessment tools that close the consumer credit gap and help financial institutions provide credit facilities to the financially excluded, Periculum officially launched its financial service product offerings at a media interaction.

Founded in 2019, Periculum helps its banking and lending customers identify fraud risk, assess creditworthiness, and analyse existing data. Periculum offers real-time decision-making, analysis, and credit underwriting solutions to financial institutions including banks, non-banking financial companies, and fintech companies. By providing information on the financial worthiness of customers and automating the loan decision process, Periculum’s customers can gather and analyse borrower information and assign a credit score faster, with real outcomes on financial inclusion in Nigeria and other markets.