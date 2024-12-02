Perfios raises USD 70 mln





The India-based company had raised USD 50 million in its Series B round led by Warburg and Bessemer Venture in November 2019.

Following allotment, Warburg remains the largest shareholder with 41.69% stake in Perfios, followed by Bessemer which holds 32.12%. The company’s co-founders now hold 7.52% and 7.39% stake respectively.

The startup helps in the aggregation and analysis of financial data such as bank statements, tax data, and business financials to generate reports across the areas of credit assessment, monitoring, fraud, and banking data aggregation.

The company has acquired more than 100 clients across various domains such as banks, NBFCs, digital lending platforms, mutual fund companies, insurance companies, human resources in India and abroad. It works with over 200 banks, NBFCs, and fintech companies and has a presence in 18 countries globally.