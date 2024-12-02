Perfios raises USD 229 mln in a Series D funding round





Kedaara Capital invested the funds through a combination of primary fundraising and a secondary sale. In addition to the expansion plans, Perfios’ objective is to advance its technologies and enhance its comprehensive stack of Decision Analytics SaaS products. Through this, the company aims to solve the entire end-to-end customer journey across banking, insurance, and embedded commerce.











Plans for the investment

Officials from Kedaara Capital have stated that Perfios may have a significant influence on the growth and increasing digitisation levels in the financial services sector in India, as well as at a global level. By partnering with the company, Keedara Capital plans to use its operational expertise and connectivity in this sector to support Perfios in the next phase of its growth journey.



Moreover, Perfios’ representatives highlighted that the investment will also help in increasing financial inclusion and providing access to financial services to many individuals across the world. Until now, Perfios displayed a strong financial standing by achieving its revenue targets of 100% YoY growth and improving its outcome. Currently operating in 18 countries, the fintech continues to expand its business in global markets and develop technologies that aim to enhance the customer experience and reduce complexities.





Perfios’ past developments





By investing in Perfios, companies want to support its customer-centricity, and innovative technology, as well as its commitment to revolutionise the financial services sector.



In recent years, Perfios raised multiple funds to sustain its growth plan. In February 2022, the company raised approximately USD 70 million in its Series C round from two pre-existing investors, Warburg Pincus and Bessemer India. Bessemer Venture Partners joined Perfios in 2017 during a Series A round and Warburg Pincus in a Series B round in 2019, both companies significantly sustaining the fintech.

More information about Perfios

As a B2B SaaS company, Perfios serves the banking, financial, and insurance industries, providing services to approximately 1000 financial institutions. Through their software platforms and products, Perfios aids financial entities in their onboarding, origination, decisions, underwriting, and monitoring processes at scale.



The company delivers 8.2 billion data points to its customers every year to facilitate faster decisioning and procedures. Presently, Perfios provides more than 75 products and platforms, and over 500 APIs, aiming to enable its clients to have a robust start-to-end tech platform.