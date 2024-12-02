Perfect Commerce completes acquisition of Hubwoo

Effective immediately, the combined company will provide sourcing and procurement solutions to the enterprise and public market sectors for global spend management.

This acquisition signifies a substantial milestone in Perfect’s global growth strategy, extending its suite of procurement and sourcing solution functionalities in both vertical and geographical markets.

Perfect will continue to support Hubwoo clients and partners, as well as augment its technologies, while allowing Hubwoo clients to use the Perfect Commerce portfolio. Significant Hubwoo customers include BASF, Eni, Shell, Evonik, Microsoft, Nationwide, Henkel, CONSOL Energy, Suramericana, ING and Cemex. Hubwoo’s global partnerships include SAP, IBM and TrustWeaver. Hubwoo has major operations in Paris, Houston, Chicago, Bonn, London, Manila, and Brussels.

Perfect Commerce provides global SaaS sourcing and procurement solutions to the enterprise and public market sectors.

Hubwoo connects companies—providing cloud-based, spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for goods and services— via The Business Network.