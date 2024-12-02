Pepsi Logistic selects Epay Manager for e-invoicing solution

With Epay Manager, PLCI is enabled to exchange electronic invoices with carriers, resolve disputes, collect delivery documents and make direct deposits to carrier’s accounts. The system also allows to classify, store and attach documents to invoices which are created and sent to customers.

When carriers are added to PLCI’s private network, they are no longer required to create or mail invoices. Instead, as loads are delivered, PLCI’s management systems send rated transaction data to Epay. Epay uses this data to create invoices that are e-mailed to the carriers. To receive payment, carriers are asked to verify the proposed rate and submit delivery documents via fax or upload.