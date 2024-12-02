People's Bank of China rejoins global monetary easing wave

The move aims to reduce the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic. The Chinese central bank reduced the interest rate on the seven-day reverse repurchase agreements from 2.4% to 2.2% as it injected CNY 50 billion (EUR 6.3 billion) into the banking system. The central bank said this will keep liquidity enough to help the real economy.

Furthermore, the first cut to a PBOC policy rate since February 2020 is in line with a pledge by the government to increase support to the economy through increased sales of sovereign debt, as domestic, and international demand slumps due to COVID-19 pandemic.

China will increase its fiscal deficit as a share of gross domestic product, issue special sovereign debt and allow local governments to sell more infrastructure bonds as part of a package to stabilise the economy.