People prefer to bank online for increased customer satisfaction

A recent report by research company Roy Morgan shows that The Commonwealth Bank was rated as providing the highest level of satisfaction for its online banking channels, with a 94% rate, followed by ANZ, NAB and Westpac, at an equal 90% level of customer satisfaction.

The results indicate that bank customers are more satisfied with internet banking through using the bank’s website, including though mobile or tablet applications. The automated and personal telephone banking services proved to be less satisfactory for the consumers.

The survey monitored the short and long term trends for overall customer satisfaction and analyzed the way bank customers engage via specific touch points, with differences in customer satisfaction depending on the channel being used.