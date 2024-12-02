Penta raises EUR 18.5 mln

Leading the round is new investor RTP Global and existing investor HV Holtzbrinck Ventures. Also participating is ABN AMRO Ventures and Berliner Volksbank Ventures, and Finleap (the fintech company builder that has a majority stake in Penta).

Penta provides banking for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In April 2019, it was acquired by Finleap, the German company builder that co-founded and also owns a stake in banking platform solarisBank, of which Penta is a customer.

Most recently, the banking fintech partnered with BBVA-backed card reader company SumUp in a bid to attract more offline businesses, such as restaurants, craftsman, healthcare and architects.