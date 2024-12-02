Penta raises EUR 15 million

With this investment, Penta concludes their series B financing round, which was opened in February 2020 with an initial EUR 18.5 million investment. In the opening round, the money came from HV Capital, venture capitalist RTP Global, the investment arms of ABN Amro and the German Volksbank and Raiffeisenbank, among others.

Another EUR 4 million followed in July 2020, followed by an additional EUR 7.5 million at the start of 2021. Penta offers digital company accounts and the company’s customers are mainly startups and smaller companies with few employees.