Penta expands account models 

The Enterprise model for EUR 49 per month is new and aimed at larger companies with a higher volume of business and includes, among other things, larger free contingents for Visa cards, sub-accounts and SEPA transactions.

With all models it is now possible to book individual functions and services of the business banking platform on a monthly basis and thus to individually adapt the selected account model. The extra functions that can be booked flexibly include additional VISA debit cards, account users, sub-accounts and direct debit. All account models can be changed monthly, and the same applies to the services that can be booked.