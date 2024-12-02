Penfold teams up with TrueLayer





Penfold is an FCA-regulated platform that enables customers to set up, manage, and track their pensions online. With a target customer base of freelancers, the self-employed and limited company directors, whose incomes can fluctuate from one month to the next, it provides 6 fund options and allows customers to transfer existing pension points into Penfold completely free of charge.

The company has integrated TrueLayer’s Payments API. Using Payments Initiation, customers can top up their pension whenever they like, through Open Banking payments.