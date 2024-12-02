Pelican rolls out open banking API to ensure PSD2 compliance

The solution adds configurable Application Programming Interface (API) management and monetisation capabilities to Pelican’s platform. Furthermore, it is integrated with the platform’s machine learning and natural language processing capabilities. It provides functional real-time payments and compliance capabilities for banks, account information service providers (AISPs) and payment initiation service providers (PISPs).

Pelican is a global provider of payments and compliance systems for banks and corporates. The company has customers in over 55 countries, processing more than one billion transactions worth over USD 5 trillion, with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai and Mumbai.