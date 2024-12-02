Pelican, Banking Labs bring AI-based payments and compliance solutions to the Canadian market

The strategic partnership will enable Pelican, experts in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning technologies, to bring its PelicanPayments and PelicanSecure payments and compliance solutions to the financial services industry in Canada.

Canada-based Banking Labs is a technology services provider using AI & ML for payments, audit, FATCA, sanctions and AML solutions and services. It will market, sell, help deploy and support Pelican’s solutions in the Canadian market.