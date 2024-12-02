Peer-to-peer lending in the UK increased by 121 % during 2013

According to a report published by the Peer-to-Peer Finance Association, cumulative lending at the end of Q4 in 2013 hit GBP 843 million compared to GBP 381 million at the end of 2012.

The report also indicated that at the end of 2013 there were over 3,700 business borrowers, 70,000 consumer borrowers as well as more than 86,000 active lenders.