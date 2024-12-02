Paywallet joins Mastercard's Global Start Path Open Banking Program

The program helps Paywallet use Mastercard’s Open Banking expertise and market insights. During the three-month Start Path Open Banking program, Paywallet can uncover opportunities to innovate with Mastercard’s ecosystem to deliver and scale Open Banking solutions designed to meet diverse consumer financial needs.

Paywallet was chosen by Mastercard for its vision to accelerate Open Banking innovation that makes financial services more accessible to consumers. Paywallet is a full life-cycle payroll-linked SaaS platform providing APIs for various lending use-cases.

Lenders and other institutions can use Paywallet’s technology to verify employment, bank information, and establish payroll-driven remittance instructions. This allows lenders to expand access to borrowers who rely on their verified source of income as proof of their ability to pay.