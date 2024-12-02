Payveris, Vouchr partner for digital payments

The collaboration involved integrating Vouchr experience platform into Payveris MoveMoney Platform.

The integration will enable consumers to transform remittances into an interactive media-rich message. With this move, the companies seek to increase engagement and boost customer loyalty.

Payveris’ MoveMoney Platform is an Open API cloud-based platform that allows financial institutions manage digital money movement capabilities to any application.

Currently, around 250 financial institutions use it for bill payment, account-to-account transfers and P2P transfers among other functions.



