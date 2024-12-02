PayU comes up with initiatives to support businesses during the pandemic outbreak





PayU is offering to build a free website for any merchant’s business with a built-in payment gateway and get 100% TDR waiver on the first EUR 600 worth of business done via PayU.

Through Startups Helping Startups platform launched by PayU, emerging businesses can take help from each other. With partners such as Shopify, ZOHO, Shopmatic, Verloop, Atlassian and other, startups can avail offers ranging from setting up ecommerce stores at almos EUR 1 per month to free web, app and Whatsapp Chatbots for customer support automation.

PayU has also partnered with Indifi, an online lending platform, to bring loans for merchants who need credit to run their business. Merchants can avail loan amounts up to EUR 6.000 with offers such as revolving line of credit with flexibility of drawdown as and when needed and pro-rata interest calculated on daily outstanding amount.

Term loans with one-time lumpsum disbursement with a flexible tenure of three months to 24 months will also be available.