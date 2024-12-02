Paytm Payments Bank launches 'Cash at Home' to assist senior citizens in Delhi

‘Cash at Home’ will assist them to raise cash withdrawal requests on their Paytm Payments Bank app and the requested amount will be delivered at their home. Thus, any senior citizen, who is holding a Savings Account with the Paytm Payments Bank can click on the tab in their Paytm app to enter the desired amount and submit their request.

The bank executive would deliver the requested amount at their registered address within 2 days of raising the request. The minimum amount that can be requested is Rs 1,000 and the maximum amount will be limited to Rs. 5,000.

In recent news, the India payment company has also launched a Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) functionality where it enabled customers to receive the benefits of over 400 government subsidies directly into their PPBL Savings Account.